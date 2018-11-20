2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Lansing: police

A man was shot to death and another was critically wounded in a shooting early Tuesday in south suburban Lansing.

Officers were dispatched at 4:12 a.m. for reports of gunfire near Thornton-Lansing Road and Chappel Avenue, according to a statement from Lansing police. They arrived to find the two men lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

A 20-year-old man was dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

The other man, 19, was taken to Munster Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana, before being transferred to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Lansing police at (708) 895-7150.