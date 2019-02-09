2 men shot by masked attackers in Ingleside home

Masked gunmen shot two men inside a home in north suburban Ingleside early Friday.

About 5:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a home in the 34600 block of North Gerberding Avenue for a report of shots fired, the Lake County sheriff’s office announced on Saturday.

The deputies learned that two men, ages 25 and 27, had been shot and already left the home to drive to the hospital.

A preliminary investigation found that two men wearing masks and brandishing firearms entered the home and demanded money, police said. At least one of them opened fire.

Both of the armed men then left the home, police said.

The victims were described as guests at the home. They remained hospitalized Saturday afternoon and were expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Tipline at (847) 377-4424 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222.