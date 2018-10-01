2 men shot during argument in Gary apartment

Two men were shot early Sunday inside an apartment in northwest Indiana.

Officers were called at 3:57 a.m. about shots fired in an apartment in the 900 block of North County Line Road in Gary, Indiana, according to a statement from Gary police. Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both legs and a 26-year-old man in a bedroom with gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

Investigators believe the men were shot during an argument in the apartment, police said.

The 26-year-old was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary before being transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. He was in critical condition but has been stabilized.

The 23-year-old was also taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus before being transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Anyone with further details about the shooting was asked to call the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.