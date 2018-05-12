2 men shot during fight in Bronzeville

Two men shot each other during a fight Saturday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The men were arguing when they both took out handguns and fired shots about 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of East 47th Street, according to Chicago Police.

One of the men, whose age was unknown, was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition.

The other, age 40, was shot in the arm and took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition has stabilized, police said.

Both men were in custody.