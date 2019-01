2 men shot in West Pullman

Two men were shot Tuesday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened about 3:45 p.m. in the 11600 block of South State Street, according to Chicago Police.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the armpit and an 18-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his head and right arm, police said. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions had stabilized.

Police said the men were being uncooperative with investigators.