2 men shot to death in Riverdale apartment

Two men were found shot to death early Sunday in south suburban Riverdale.

At 4:26 a.m., officers responded to a report from a neighbor of a shooting at an apartment in the 13900 block of South Indiana Avenue and found two men with fatal gunshot wounds, according to the Riverdale Police Department.

The men, ages 25 and 61, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The incident was not believed to be a random act of violence, police said.

Illinois State Police crime scene investigators processed the scene and Riverdale police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force were investigating the incident, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Riverdale police (708) 841-2203.