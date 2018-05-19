2 men wounded in Austin shooting

Two men were wounded Saturday afternoon a shooting in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The men were shot at 4:58 p.m. in the 200 block of North Pine Avenue, Chicago Police said.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the back and buttocks and was taken to a hospital where his condition was stabilized. Another man, whose age was unknown, was shot in the body and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. Area North detectives were investigating.