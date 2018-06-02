2 men wounded in drive-by shooting in Austin

Two men were wounded Saturday night in a drive-by shooting in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The men were standing in front of a house when a red truck or SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots at 8:58 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Adams, Chicago Police said.

A 30-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the right leg and was taken to Loretto Hospital where his condition stabilized, police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the left leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.