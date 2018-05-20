2 motorcyclists injured in south suburban hit-and-run crash

Police investigate a crash involving a motorcycle 2:30 a.m. Sunday, May 20, 2018 in the 16700 block of Kedzie Avenue | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Two people were injured Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle in south suburban Hazel Crest.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of 167th Street and Kedzie Avenue, according to Hazel Crest police at the scene. Two people were hit by a white Chevrolet Impala, which continued south on Kedzie.

The two people were taken to South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, police said.

Police said they were investigating the crash as a hit-and-run. The conditions of the people injured were not released.