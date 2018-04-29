2 people killed in Elgin shooting: police

The first block of Longwood Place in Elgin | Google Earth

Two people were killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in northwest suburban Elgin, according to police.

The two people were shot about 2:10 p.m. in the first block of Longwood Place, the Elgin Police Department said.

One person was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital and transferred to Lutheran General, where they were pronounced dead, police said. The other person was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

One of the victims was identified as 29-year-old Raymond Dyson, of Elgin, the Cook County Medical Examiner said. An autopsy was scheduled.

The other victim’s death was not immediately confirmed.