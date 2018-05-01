Two people were shot and seriously wounded Tuesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
They were standing outside at 9:47 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Gladys when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.
A 19-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. A 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was also listed in serious condition.
Area North detectives were investigating the shooting