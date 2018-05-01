2 seriously wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Two people were shot and seriously wounded Tuesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

They were standing outside at 9:47 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Gladys when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. A 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was also listed in serious condition.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting