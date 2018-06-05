2 shot, boy critically wounded in Humboldt Park

Police investigate the shooting of a man and a boy early Tuesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 15-year-old and 18-year-old man were shot early Tuesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The two were sitting in a vehicle and eating when another vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots at them at 12:28 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Spaulding, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.

The man was shot in the right knee and suffered a graze wound to the left leg. He was also taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.