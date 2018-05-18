Crime
05/18/2018, 02:32am
2 shot in South Holland: police
Police investigate a shooting about 1:30 a.m. Friday, May 18, 2018 in the 15 block of East Sibley Blvd. in South Holland. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times
Two people were shot Friday morning at a gas station in south suburban South Holland, police said.
The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. at a Gas Depot at 15 E. Sibley Blvd., South Holland police said.
A car at the scene was struck with multiple bullet holes.
Further information was not immediately available.
