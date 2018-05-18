2 shot in South Holland: police

Police investigate a shooting about 1:30 a.m. Friday, May 18, 2018 in the 15 block of East Sibley Blvd. in South Holland. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Two people were shot Friday morning at a gas station in south suburban South Holland, police said.

The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. at a Gas Depot at 15 E. Sibley Blvd., South Holland police said.

A car at the scene was struck with multiple bullet holes.

Further information was not immediately available.