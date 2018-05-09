2 shot near Glen Ellyn refusing to cooperate with sheriff’s officers

Two people shot Tuesday morning in DuPage County near Glen Ellyn have refused to cooperate with investigators.

About 10:50 a.m., DuPage County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Route 53 and Butterfield Road for a report of gunshots, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found shell casings and determined that someone fired shots from a dark-colored Ford sedan into another vehicle after pulling out of the parking lot of a nearby Walmart Supercenter, authorities said.

Two people were struck by bullets and took themselves to a hospital without reporting the incident, the sheriff’s office said. Neither would cooperate with investigators.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s office at (630) 407-2400.