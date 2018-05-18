2 shot while sitting in parked car in Evanston

Police investigate a shooting that wounded two men about 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Custer Avenue in Evanston. | Evanston police

Two men were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in north suburban Evanston.

Officers were called for reports of shots fired about 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Custer Avenue, according to Evanston police.

About that time, two men, ages 20 and 21, walked into St. Francis Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds, police said. The hospital is located only a few blocks from where the shooting happened.

Investigators learned that the men were sitting in a parked car when they were shot, police said. Their wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information was asked to call Evanston police detectives at (847) 866-5040, or use Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES to 274637 and entering EPDTIP in the message line, followed by the tip.