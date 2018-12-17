2 teen boys — 1 possibly armed — sought in Orland Park for carjacking: police

A carjacking suspect was in custody and two more remained on the loose after a police chase ended Monday in southwest suburban Orland Park.

The pursuit began after a carjacking in Matteson and continued until 153rd Street and Hilltop Drive, where officers arrested one suspect but were unable to catch the other two, according to a statement from Orland Park police.

The at-large suspects were both teenage boys wearing dark hoodies, police said. One of them was possibly armed.

About 6:30 a.m., Orland Park police announced officers would be circling the area where the two had slipped away. They were expected to remain there “until the situation is resolved.”

Anyone with information on the suspects was asked to call Orland Park police at (708) 349-4111.