2 teens shot to death in NW Indiana

Two teenagers were fatally shot early Sunday in Merrillville, Indiana.

About 2:50 a.m., investigators responded to a call of two people shot in the 3900 block of 77th Place, according to the Lake County Coroner.

They found two gunshot victims. Rickey Nelson, 16, of Merrillville, and 18-year-old Jamar Harris, who lived in Gary, were pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said. Their deaths were being investigated as homicides.

Merrillville police did not immediately release information about the shooting.