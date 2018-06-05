2 vehicles stolen on South Side: police

Police are warning residents of two carjackings last month in the Grand Crossing and Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

In both incidents, a group of two to three males approached victims as they were getting into their cars and demanded their keys, Chicago Police said.

During one of the robberies, one of the carjackers showed a handgun. In the other, they approached after getting out of another parked vehicle, police said.

The carjackings occurred about 12:50 a.m. on May 26 in the 1000 block of East 75th Street and about 6:30 a.m. on May 26 in the 7100 block of South Indiana Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.