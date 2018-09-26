2 wanted for theft of purse, credit cards from vehicle at country club in Lemont

Surveillance photo of two people wanted for using a stolen credit card in Downers Grove, suspected of stealing purse in Lemont | Palos Park police

Police have released surveillance photos of two people wanted for stealing a purse from a vehicle over the weekend and then using one of the stolen credit cards, according to Palos Park Police.

The two people shown in the photos are wanted for using the stolen credit card at a Best Buy located on 63rd Street in southwest suburban Downers Grove, police said.

Police believe they may have been involved in the theft of a purse, belonging to the owner of the credit card, from a vehicle at Cog Hill Country Club in the 12200 block of South Archer in southwest suburban Lemont, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Palos Park Police (708) 671-3770 or Chief of Police Joe Miller (708) 671-3771.