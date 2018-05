2 women shot in Douglas Park

Two women were shot Saturday night in the Douglas Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side

The women, both 35-years-old, were shot when someone in a dark colored car fired shots about 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Ogden, Chicago Police said.

Both women were shot in the lower body and took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital. Their conditions were unknown, police said.

No further information was immediately available as Area Central detectives were investigating.