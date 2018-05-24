2 women wounded in Englewood shooting

One woman was shot and another was grazed by a bullet Wednesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The women were standing outside when a gray Chevrolet Tahoe drove up and someone inside fired shots, striking both at 11:26 p.m. in the 900 block of West 70th Street, according to Chicago Police.

A 41-year-old woman was shot in the knee and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The other woman, 22, suffered a graze wound to the knee. She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital. Both of their conditions has stabilized, police said.