2 wounded, 1 critically, in Bronzeville stabbing

Two people were wounded, one of them critically, in a stabbing Tuesday evening in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

They were stabbed by a male at 6:27 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Langler, according to Chicago Police. The attacker then drove off in a dark-colored SUV.

A 33-year-old man suffered stab wounds to the back, while a 30-year-old woman was stabbed in her abdomen, police said. They were both taken University of Chicago Medical Center, where the man was listed in critical condition and the woman’s condition stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating the stabbing.