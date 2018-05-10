2 wounded, 1 critically, in shooting in South Chicago

Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the 8200 block of South Marquette Avenue | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in South Chicago.

A man and woman were sitting in a parked vehicle when someone fired shots at 11:49 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Marquette Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The man, 26, was shot in the right hand and left arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in critical condition.

The woman, 21, was shot in the left hand and was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital where her condition had stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.