2 wounded, 1 seriously in Lawndale shooting

A man and a boy were shot Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

A 15-year-old boy was walking with an 18-year-old man when a male approached and fired shots about 10:35 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Arthington, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot four times in the upper body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. The boy was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.