2 wounded, 1 seriously, in Washington Park

Two men were wounded, one of them seriously, in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The men, ages 30 and 64, were shot at 1:21 p.m. in the first block of West Garfield, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and arm, police said. He showed up at Provident Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

The older man was shot in the right leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.