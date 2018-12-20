Our Pledge To You

12/20/2018, 05:04am

2 wounded in Dolton shooting

BySun-Times Wire
Two people were shot Thursday morning in south suburban Dolton.

About 3:50 a.m., officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 14500 block of Dobson Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

A male and a female suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to University of Chicago in serious to critical condition, a police source said. Further information was not immediately released.

Police investigate where two people were shot early Thursday morning in the 14500 block of South Dobson Aveneue in Dolton. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

