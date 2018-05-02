2 wounded in Little Village shooting

Two people were wounded Tuesday night in a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

A man was talking to a woman who was sitting in a vehicle when a dark colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at 11:58 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Millard, Chicago Police said.

The man, 26, was struck in the shoulder. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is in fair condition, police said.

A 29-year-old woman who was sitting on a porch when the shooting occurred was hit in the stomach by a fragment. She was also taken to Mount Sinai where she was in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.