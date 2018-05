2 wounded in shooting at gas station in Avondale

At least two people were wounded in a shooting at a Shell gas station in Avondale Tuesday morning | Tyler Lariviere/Sun-Times

At least two people were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The shooting took place at a Shell gas station located at the intersection of West Belmont Avenue and North Sacramento Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.

Belmont Avenue was closed to traffic from North Albany Avenue to North Sacramento Avenue as police were investigating.