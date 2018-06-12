2 wounded in shooting in parking lot of Bloomingdale mall

A store employee and another man both suffered gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon when an altercation at a mall in northwest suburban Bloomingdale spilled into the parking lot.

About 1:30 a.m., officers responded to what a caller mistakenly described as an active shooter situation at the Stratford Square Mall, 152 Stratford Drive, according to Frank Giammarese, director of public safety for the Bloomingdale Police Department. When they arrived, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

An investigation revealed that one of the men was working as a loss prevention agent at a Burlington Coat Factory store when he got into a dispute with the other man, Giammarese said. An ensuing struggle ultimately spilled into the parking lot, where the employee was shot by the other man. The armed man was also left wounded, but it was unclear how he was shot.

A gun was recovered at the scene, Giammarese said.

Both men were taken to hospitals with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening, Giammarese said. The man who had the gun was placed in custody.