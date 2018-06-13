2-year-old boy, grandmother struck by SUV during argument in Waukegan: police

A toddler and his grandmother were struck by an SUV Tuesday evening during an argument in north suburban Waukegan.

About 6:30 p.m., officers went to a home in the 500 block of Helmholz, where Zaria Greenlee, 20, had been arguing with the 2-year-old boy’s mother, according to Waukegan police.

During the argument, Greenlee got into a GMC Envoy and started driving recklessly, hitting the boy, his grandma and his uncle, police said. Officers arrested her at the scene.

The boy was diagnosed with internal injuries at an area hospital before he was airlifted to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, police said. The grandma and uncle were treated for injuries and released.

Greenlee was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a weapon, two counts of battery, aggravated battery, reckless driving and driving with an expired license, police said.

A judge on Wednesday set Greenlee’s bail at $250,000.