2-year-old girl shot, critically wounded in Gary

A 2-year-old girl was shot in the head and critically wounded Tuesday night in northwest Indiana.

About 6:51 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 1700 block of Polk Street and found the toddler suffering from a gunshot wound to her head, according to Gary police.

She was taken in critical condition to Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary, police said. After her condition was stabilized, she was flown to Comer Children Hospital.

Police were interviewing a woman and man who were inside the home.

An investigation was ongoing.