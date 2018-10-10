20-year-old west suburban man charged with DUI, assaulting officer

A west suburban man was accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer and fleeing the scene of a vehicle crash he allegedly caused while driving on drugs Tuesday night in upstate Illinois.

At 9:27 p.m., officers from the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of IL-64 and Glidden Road in Mayfield Township, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

They arrived at a two-vehicle accident in the cornfield-lined intersection and found 20-year-old Daniel Walker, from Carol Stream, about 100 feet from the accident, the sheriff’s office said. He ran away and then allegedly elbowed a deputy officer in the jaw.

Walker tested positive for drugs in his system and was charged with driving under the influence, aggravated battery to an officer, resisting arrest, failing to slow down to avoid an accident and driving without insurance, the sheriff’s office said.

He was held without bond in DeKalb County Jail, the sheriff’s office said. His next court hearing was Wednesday.