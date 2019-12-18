 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Woman tried luring boy in Brighton Park

The 11-year-old boy was walking in the 4500 block of South Archer Avenue when the woman told him to “come over here,” police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
An 11-year-old boy was walking in the 4500 block of South Archer Avenue when a woman tried luring him Dec. 17, 2019.
Google Maps

Police are looking for a woman who they allege tried to lure an 11-year-old boy Tuesday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The boy was walking home between 4:20 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Archer Avenue when the woman told him to “come over here,” Chicago police said. The woman grabbed the child by the arm and backpack, but he was able to break free and run home.

The woman is described as 50 to 60 years old and 5 feet tall with short white hair, police said. She was wearing a red jacket.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.

