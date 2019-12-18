Woman shot while riding in vehicle in Uptown

A woman was shot while riding in a vehicle Wednesday in Uptown on the North Side.

She was traveling about 2:56 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Clarendon Avenue when a male on the sidewalk pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the vehicle, Chicago police said. The driver lost control and struck three unoccupied vehicles that were parked on the street.

The 42-year-old woman was hit in the shoulder and took herself to Weiss Memorial Hospital, police said. She was later transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition.

The gunman drove off south on Clarendon in a dark-colored SUV, police said. No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been reported. Area North detectives are investigating.

