Woman shot while riding in vehicle in Uptown

The 42-year-old woman was hit in the shoulder while traveling in the 4700 block of North Clarendon Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire
A woman was shot while riding in a vehicle Wednesday in Uptown on the North Side.

She was traveling about 2:56 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Clarendon Avenue when a male on the sidewalk pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the vehicle, Chicago police said. The driver lost control and struck three unoccupied vehicles that were parked on the street.

The 42-year-old woman was hit in the shoulder and took herself to Weiss Memorial Hospital, police said. She was later transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition.

The gunman drove off south on Clarendon in a dark-colored SUV, police said. No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been reported. Area North detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Andy Reid: Matt Nagy helped build ‘University of Quarterbacks’ with Chiefs

Before the Chiefs sprung Patrick Mahomes on the NFL — and the quarterback threw 50 touchdowns to win the league MVP crown— they gave him a redshirt year.

By Patrick Finley

Singer Camila Cabello apologizes for racist language in social media posts

"When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever," Cabello said.

By Associated Press

Effort to delay recreational pot sales fails after gov promises to give 2 new licenses to owners of color

Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned of a "multitude of unintended consequences" if pot sales were delayed in the city until July 1.

By Fran Spielman

The Mix: ‘Christmas Around the World’ and more cool things to do Dec. 19-25

"Champions of Magic" and Mannheim Steamroller Christmas are also on tap for the week ahead in Chicago.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

Football Signing Day: Kevo Wesley leaves basketball behind, becomes Vanderbilt recruit

The kid who came to Curie to play hoops signed a letter of intent to play football at Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

By Mike Clark

Summit bar operator, pleads guilty in heroin case, says he bribed Summit officials

Mariano "Mario" Martinez, who has ties to a top political operative for Ald. Edward M. Burke and state Sen. Martin Sandoval, admitted Wednesday to paying more than $6,500 in bribes to two Summit officials since 2014.

By Jon Seidel and Robert Herguth