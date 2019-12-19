 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man charged with firing shots on Kennedy Expressway

John Bamberg, 36, was charged Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the Nov. 25 shooting incident on the Ontario feeder ramp to southbound Interstate 90.

By Sun-Times Wire
Adobe Stock Photo

A Tinley Park man was charged Wednesday in connection with a November shooting incident on the Kennedy Expressway.

John Bamberg, 36, faces a felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm for allegedly firing shots about 2:40 a.m. Nov. 25 on the Ontario feeder ramp to southbound Interstate 90, Illinois State Police said.

State troopers responded to an area hospital after the incident to speak with the victim of a reported shooting on I-90, police said. An investigation found a woman driving was struck by debris caused by the gunfire and received minor injuries. Two other passengers in her vehicle were uninjured.

Bamberg was identified as the suspected gunman and arrested Tuesday, police said.

He remains in custody and is expected in bond court Dec. 19.

