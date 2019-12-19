 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

North Center burglar enters homes through unlocked doors: police

The burglaries happened Tuesday about 1:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Warner Avenue and about 7:40 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Leavitt Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two homes were burglarized Dec. 17, 2019, in North Center on the North Side.
Two homes were burglarized Dec. 17, 2019, in North Center on the North Side.
Adobe Stock Photo

Two homes were burglarized Tuesday in North Center on the North Side.

In both incidents, the suspect entered the home through an unlocked door and stole property from inside, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened about 1:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Warner Avenue and about 7:40 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Leavitt Avenue, police said.

The suspect was described as a man between 18 and 20 years old, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 165 pounds, police said. He had dreadlocks with light brown highlights.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Pair rob victims at gunpoint in Cragin: police

In each incident, two people approached someone, pulled out a gun and demanded money, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

By Sun-Times Wire

Zion man sentenced to 27 years for shooting at police officers in Waukegan

Olvan Quezada, 22, was convicted on charges of attempted first degree murder of a peace officer after shooting at police during a 2016 domestic incident, the Lake county state’s attorney’s office said.

By Sam Kelly

8 shot Wednesday in Chicago

She was traveling about 2:56 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Clarendon Avenue when a male on the sidewalk pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the vehicle.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man charged with firing shots on Kennedy Expressway

John Bamberg, 36, was charged Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the Nov. 25 shooting incident on the Ontario feeder ramp to southbound Interstate 90.

By Sun-Times Wire

EB I-290 closed at Higgins Road after fatal 4-vehicle crash

About 7:25 p.m., a white Lexus IS300 was westbound on I-290 when it drove into the left ditch near Higgins Road and flew over the guardrail into the eastbound lanes, striking three other vehicles, according to Illinois State Police.

By Sun-Times Wire

Salvation Army red kettle stolen outside Macy’s on State Street

The kettle was taken while the bell-ringer stepped away for a break, according to police and the Salvation Army.

By Emmanuel Camarillo