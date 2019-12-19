North Center burglar enters homes through unlocked doors: police

Two homes were burglarized Tuesday in North Center on the North Side.

In both incidents, the suspect entered the home through an unlocked door and stole property from inside, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened about 1:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Warner Avenue and about 7:40 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Leavitt Avenue, police said.

The suspect was described as a man between 18 and 20 years old, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 165 pounds, police said. He had dreadlocks with light brown highlights.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.