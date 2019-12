An employee was shot in the buttocks Thursday during an attempted robbery at a Lawndale business on the Southwest Side.

A gunman walked into an office about 8 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Keeler and demanded money from the man, Chicago police said.

The robber proceeded to punch the 45-year-old in the face and shot him, police said.

The shooter ran, and the man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A police spokeswoman could not immediately confirm if the shooter took any money.