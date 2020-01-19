 clock menu more-arrow no yes
New York man wanted on gun, drug charges arrested in Waukegan

Eduardo Gutierrez, of New Rochelle, New York, was wanted on a no-bond New York arrest warrant for criminal possession of a firearm, bail jumping and drug sales.

By Sun-Times Wire
A semi-automatic handgun with a defaced serial number was seized from New York man wanted on a warrant for bail jumping and gun and drug charges when he was arrested Jan. 16, 2020, in Waukegan.
Lake County sheriff’s office

A fugitive wanted on weapons and narcotics charges in New York was arrested Thursday in north suburban Waukegan.

Officers with the Lake County sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 21-year-old Eduardo Gutierrez at a home in the 500 block of Oak Street in Waukegan, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Gutierrez, who lives in New Rochelle, New York, was wanted on a no-bond New York arrest warrant for criminal possession of a firearm, bail jumping and drug sales, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators earlier this month learned that he might be staying in the Waukegan area and eventually located him at the home.

At the time of his arrest, he was found to have a semi-automatic pistol with an “obliterated” serial number, according to the sheriff’s office. He was charged in Lake County with felony counts of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

He remains in custody at the Lake County Jail pending a Jan. 22 court date, the sheriff’s office said.

