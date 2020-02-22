 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man arrested in fatal Richard’s Bar stabbing released without charges

Kenneth Paterimos was stabbed multiple times Friday outside the bar.

By Carly Behm Updated
Police investigate after a man was killed in a stabbing Feb. 21, 2020, near Richard’s Bar, 401 N. Milwaukee Ave., in West Town.
A man has been released without charges after he was arrested in connection a fatal stabbing last week outside Richard’s Bar in West Town, police said Monday.

Kenneth Paterimos, 23, was stabbed multiple times about 11:23 p.m. Friday outside the bar, 491 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Paterimos was taken to Stroger Hospital with stab wounds to his neck, back and arm, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, authorities said. His death was ruled a homicide.

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, but was released overnight Sunday, according to police.

