 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

1 killed, another wounded in Lawndale shooting: police

A man was struck in the back and pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

By Carly Behm
A man was shot and another person was wounded March 10, 2020 in Lawndale.
A man was killed and another person was wounded March 10, 2020, after a shooting in Lawndale.
Adobe Stock Photo

A man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday in Lawndale on the West Side, police said.

They were standing about 4:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue when someone in a black sedan unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

A 22 to 24-year-old man was struck in the back and pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Another male was hit in the arm, and he was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

No arrests have been made as Area Central detectives investigate.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

U of C suspends gatherings of more than 100 people; Columbia, Loyola announce possible coronavirus exposure

College and universities continue to grapple with how to protect their students and staff by limiting large gatherings, doing "deep cleanings" and canceling study-abroad programs.

By Matthew Hendrickson

In Illinois, Biden picks up endorsements of Susana Mendoza and Rep. Bobby Rush

Biden now has the backing of the three African American members of Congress from Illinois — Rush and Reps. Robin Kelly and Danny Davis.

By Lynn Sweet

Nobody knows enough to dare shrug off the dangers of coronavirus

The only responsible course of action is to delay the spread of the virus until a vaccine can be produced.

By CST Editorial Board

Sox front-line lineup subdued by Rangers, Minor

The Sox managed six hits, and shortstop Tim Anderson made his third error of the spring in a 9-2 loss

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Boy, 16, missing from Chicago Lawn

Miguel Bautista was last seen March 8 in the 3500 block of West 61st Place, police said

By Sun-Times Wire

Coachella, Stagecoach festivals postponed to October

The official announcements came late Tuesday.

By USA TODAY Network