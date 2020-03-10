1 killed, another wounded in Lawndale shooting: police

A man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday in Lawndale on the West Side, police said.

They were standing about 4:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue when someone in a black sedan unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

A 22 to 24-year-old man was struck in the back and pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Another male was hit in the arm, and he was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

No arrests have been made as Area Central detectives investigate.

