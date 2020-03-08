 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man grabs 13-year-old girl in Wicker Park

The man approached the girl and kissed her hand while she was walking, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Police are looking for a man who attempted to lure a teen girl March 1, 2020 in Wicker Park.
Police are looking for a man who attempted to lure a teen girl March 1, 2020, in Wicker Park.
Sun-Times file photo

Police are looking for a man who grabbed a 13-year-old girl last week as she walked in Wicker Park on the Northwest Side.

The teen was walking about 2:45 p.m. March 1 in the 2000 block of West Schiller Street when the man drove up and shouted to her twice, Chicago police said.

He got out of his black four-door vehicle, approached her from behind and kissed her hand, police said. The man told her to “Give me a chance,” and she replied saying she was 13. He responded saying she was “really beautiful” and she pulled away.

The man drove off on Schiller, police said. He was described as man in his early 60s wearing a black and white jacket with blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Native Americans should be the judge of when some high school mascots stay or go

Stereotypes die hard, and sometimes they need a push. A bill making its way through Springfield would make it harder for schools to keep offensive Native American mascots.

By CST Editorial Board

2 killed when vehicle flies off road in Newport Township

The Infiniti soared over Russell Road before crashing into the ground, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

By Sun-Times Wire

5 hurt in Chatham crash

A white BMW collided with a Chevrolet SUV after failing to stop at a red light, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Robbers target people at CTA bus stops in Lawndale, Douglas Park

Two or three male suspects robbed people at knifepoint as they waited for or got off a CTA bus, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

4 shot on Bishop Ford in South Holland

The men were taken to Roseland Community Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, state police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man critically injured in West Humboldt Park fire

The fire started about 10:50 p.m. in the attic of a two-flat in the 1400 block of North Keeler Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire