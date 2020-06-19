Man killed in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was fatally shot while driving Friday in West Garfield Park.

He was driving about 10:25 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Congress Parkway when a black SUV approached and someone inside fired into his vehicle, Chicago police said.

Almos Collum, 33, was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 10:49 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Austin.

Autopsy results Saturday found he died from his gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

