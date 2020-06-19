 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man killed in West Garfield Park shooting

Almos Collum, 33, was driving when someone approached his car and opened fire, striking him multiple times, authorities said.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
A teenage boy was shot July 29, 2020, in the 5000 block of West Monroe Street.
A man was shot dead in the 4100 block of West Congress Parkway June 19, 2020.
Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot while driving Friday in West Garfield Park.

He was driving about 10:25 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Congress Parkway when a black SUV approached and someone inside fired into his vehicle, Chicago police said.

Almos Collum, 33, was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 10:49 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Austin.

Autopsy results Saturday found he died from his gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Lightfoot espera que las tarjetas de regalo de $100 convenzan a los no vacunados a recibir las inyecciones

Las tarjetas de regalo están disponibles en clínicas locales como Erie Health y Esperanza.

By Stefano Esposito

Chicago celebrará el campeonato de Sky el martes en Millenium Park

Esta será la primera celebración de un campeonato desde el 2015.

By Annie Costabile

El servicio postal de Chicago es el segundo ‘peor atendido’ del país

Durante meses, los miembros del Congreso de Illinois han estado presionando para lograr mejoras y quieren un cambio en el liderazgo nacional.

By Sneha Dey

Bears coach Matt Nagy says, ‘We need to score more,’ but how?

The Bears’ offense has plunged below where it was the last two seasons and ranks near the bottom of the NFL in most categories. Nagy knows it needs to be fixed, but it’s not clear he has the answers in his fourth season.

By Jason Lieser

Man shot to death in Roseland: police

The 22-year-old was near the sidewalk about 6:25 p.m. in the first block of West 113th Place when someone opened fire.

By Sun-Times Wire

Democrats blast Gardiner for ‘misogynistic, homophobic, and obscene language ... repugnant, rude, and vulgar conduct’

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the chair of the county Democratic Party, also stripped the Northwest Side alderperson of his posts on party committees for behavior dubbed "the epitome of incivility."

By Rachel Hinton