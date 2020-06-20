 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3-year-old fatally shot while riding in car in Austin: police

The toddler was struck by a bullet Saturday while riding in a car driven by a 27-year old man, who was also wounded in the shooting, police said.

By Sam Kelly
A boy was killed and a man was shot June 20, 2020, in Austin on the West Side.
Sun-Times file photo

A 3-year-old boy was shot dead while riding in a car with his father Saturday evening in Austin.

The toddler was struck in the back and taken to West Suburban Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened about 6:20 p.m. when someone opened fire from a blue Honda as the boy rode in a car driven by a 27-year-old man in the 600 block of North Central Avenue, police said.

A police source said the man was the boy’s father, and he was believed to be the intended target of the shooting.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

The father suffered a graze wound to his abdomen in the attack and drove them both to the Oak Park hospital, police said.

No one was immediately taken into custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

