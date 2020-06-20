3-year-old fatally shot while riding in car in Austin: police

A 3-year-old boy was shot dead while riding in a car with his father Saturday evening in Austin.

The toddler was struck in the back and taken to West Suburban Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened about 6:20 p.m. when someone opened fire from a blue Honda as the boy rode in a car driven by a 27-year-old man in the 600 block of North Central Avenue, police said.

A police source said the man was the boy’s father, and he was believed to be the intended target of the shooting.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

The father suffered a graze wound to his abdomen in the attack and drove them both to the Oak Park hospital, police said.

No one was immediately taken into custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.