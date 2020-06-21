 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man killed, another hurt in Austin shooting

A 27-year-old was shot in the torso and taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park and pronounced dead, police said. The other man, 32, was hit in the foot and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Two men were shot, one of them fatally, June 20, 2020, in the 200 block of North Central Avenue.
Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot at 7:46 p.m. in the 200 block of North Central Avenue found the two men on the sidewalk, according to Chicago police.

A 27-year-old was shot in the torso and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

The other man, 32, was hit in the left foot and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Earlier that evening, a 3-year-old boy was killed and his father was grazed in another shooting blocks away in the 600 block of North Central.

Area Four detectives are investigating both shootings.

