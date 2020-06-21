Boy, 17, shot in Humboldt Park

A teenage boy was shot Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 17-year-old was in a vehicle with three other people at 12:36 a.m. on West Hirsch Street when someone walked up and started shooting, according to Chicago police. The vehicle took off and hit several parked cars.

The four occupants got out, at which point the suspect shot the teen in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

