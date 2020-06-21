 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Boy, 17, shot in Humboldt Park

The teen was shot in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

By Sun-Times Wire
A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting June 21, 2020, in Humboldt Park.
A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting June 21, 2020, in Humboldt Park.
Sun-Times file photo

A teenage boy was shot Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 17-year-old was in a vehicle with three other people at 12:36 a.m. on West Hirsch Street when someone walked up and started shooting, according to Chicago police. The vehicle took off and hit several parked cars.

The four occupants got out, at which point the suspect shot the teen in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

56 shot, 9 fatally, so far this weekend in Chicago

The fatalities included a 3-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl killed in separate shootings Saturday in Austin.

By Sun-Times Wire

Woman groped on Lakefront Trail in Edgewater

The suspect is described as a muscular male between 17 and 21 years old, standing 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2 and weighing about 150 pounds, police said. He had short hair and was wearing black shorts with gray undershorts and no shirt.

By Sun-Times Wire

1 man dead, 11 people wounded in Minneapolis shooting

Minneapolis police had first said 10 people had been shot with "various severity levels of injuries," but revised their total in a tweet posted just after 3 a.m.

By Associated Press

1 dead, 7 hurt in Dan Ryan crash

One adult was dead at the scene, while three children were critically injured and four other adults were hospitalized in fair-to-serious condition, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Coronavirus forcing Bears to build versatility into their game plans

From a purely practical standpoint, positive tests will be a game-planning catastrophe. That’s why Bill Lazor is preparing now.

By Patrick Finley

Man shot dead, 3 others wounded in Humboldt Park

A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire