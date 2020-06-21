Man shot dead, 3 others wounded in Humboldt Park

A 40-year-old man was killed and three others were wounded Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The men were arguing with a group about 12:04 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue when they were shot, Chicago police said.

A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times and was was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details bout his death.

Two other men, 23 and 21, both went to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The older man was shot in the knee and hip. The younger man was shot in both legs.

A fourth man, 34, was shot in his legs and arms, police said. He was treated and released from Mount Sinai Hospital.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

