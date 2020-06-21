 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Woman groped on Lakefront Trail in Edgewater

The suspect is described as a muscular male between 17 and 21 years old, standing 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2 and weighing about 150 pounds, police said. He had short hair and was wearing black shorts with gray undershorts and no shirt.

By Sun-Times Wire
Police are looking for someone who groped a woman while she walked her dog June 20, 2020, on the Lakefront Trail near the 5300 block of North Lake Shore Drive.
Google Maps

Police are looking for someone who groped a woman Saturday on the Lakefront Trail in Edgewater on the North Side.

The 48-year-old woman was walking her dog on the bike path about 5:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Lake Shore Drive when the suspect rode up behind her on a bike, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

He “inappropriately touched her from behind” before riding away north on the trail, police said.

The suspect is described as a muscular male between 17 and 21 years old, standing 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2 and weighing about 150 pounds, police said. He had short hair and was wearing black shorts with gray undershorts and no shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.

