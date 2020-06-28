 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man killed, 3 hurt in Douglas shooting

The men were shot at a large gathering in the 3100 block of South Rhodes Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Four men were shot, one fatally, June 27, 2020, in Douglas.
Four men were shot, one fatally, June 27, 2020, in Douglas.
Sun-Times file photo

Two people were taken in for questioning after four men were shot Saturday, one of them fatally, in Douglas on the South Side.

The men were at a large gathering about 11:35 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Rhodes Avenue when they were struck by bullets, Chicago police said. They were all taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 24-year-old man who was struck in the groin was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

Two 21-year-old men were shot in the leg, police said. One is in good condition, and the other is in fair condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the head and is in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Girl, 8, grazed by bullet in Englewood home

She was sitting on a couch when the stray bullet came through the window and grazed her on her head, according to Chicago police. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

By Sun-Times Wire

Girl, 13, missing from Lawndale

Mercedes Crumpton was last seen June 26 and is missing from the 800 block of South Keeler Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Red Stars fall to Washington Spirit in their NWSL season opener

Morgan Brian-Gautrat’s goal not enough for Red Stars

By Associated Press

1 fatally shot at Breonna Taylor protest park in Kentucky

Reports of shots fired at Jefferson Square Park came in around 9 p.m., Louisville Metro police said in a statement, followed by calls that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was performing life-saving measures on a male who died at the scene.

By Associated Press

Horoscope for Sunday, June 28, 2020

By Georgia Nicols

Girl, 10, hit by stray bullet in Logan Square

The girl was in an apartment when a bullet came through the window and struck her in the head, police said.

By Carly Behm and Sam Kelly