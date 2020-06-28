Man killed, 3 hurt in Douglas shooting

Two people were taken in for questioning after four men were shot Saturday, one of them fatally, in Douglas on the South Side.

The men were at a large gathering about 11:35 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Rhodes Avenue when they were struck by bullets, Chicago police said. They were all taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 24-year-old man who was struck in the groin was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

Two 21-year-old men were shot in the leg, police said. One is in good condition, and the other is in fair condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the head and is in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

