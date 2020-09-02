 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 killed in shooting at Joliet liquor store

One man was shot in the back and the other in the head, authorities said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two men were found shot to death Sept. 1, 2020, at Ingalls Park Food and Liquor, 1822 E. Washington St. in Joliet.
Google Maps

Two men were found shot to death Tuesday at a liquor store in Joliet.

Officers were dispatched at 8:43 p.m. for reports of shots fired at Ingalls Park Food and Liquor, 1822 E. Washington St. in Joliet, according to a statement from the Will County sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived to find 29-year-old Zachary Stohr lying on the floor inside the store with a gunshot wound to his back, authorities said. he was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Another man, 20-year-old Xavier Mendoza, was found in a vehicle in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the sheriff’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brian O’Leary at 815-727-8574, ext. 4957, or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.

