Teen boy shot in Wentworth Gardens

About 11:20 p.m., he was standing outside in the 200 block of West Pershing Road, when he heard shots and felt a pain.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
A 16-year-old boy was shot Jan. 20, 2021, in the 200 block of West Pershing Road.
Sun-Times file

A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday in Wentworth Gardens on the South Side.

About 11:20 p.m., he was standing outside in the 200 block of West Pershing Road, when he heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck twice in his lower legs and once in his buttocks, police said. The boy was brought to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown because the boy was uncooperative with officers, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

